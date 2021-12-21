National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Proud to Announce Promotion of Amber Godfrey to Partner
Godfrey has practiced law for 13 years and was named a Top Attorney for Family Law by 405 Magazine for 2020 and 2021.
The Firm has a keen eye toward long-term goals of protecting families and giving the best service to our clients is simply inspiring and unparalleled.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, is proud to announce the promotion of Amber Godfrey from Senior Associate to Partner.
— Amber Godfrey, Partner, WhitbeckBennett
WhitbeckBennett's Oklahoma City office has thrived under the management of Amber Godfrey, who has been practicing law for 13 years and was named a Top Attorney for Family Law by 405 Magazine for 2020 and 2021. Her outstanding performance has captured the attention of both her clients and her peers. Godfrey's promotion from Senior Associate Attorney to Partner is a proud moment for the firm as they continue serving Oklahoma families with compassion.
"Over the past several months, it's been clear to us that Amber is a superstar in the Oklahoma legal community," stated John Whitbeck. "She's exactly the type of person we want as a Partner in our firm, and we are excited to welcome her to this new role."
John Whitbeck, founder and managing partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with a mission to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life's most serious challenges. Godfrey is a shining example of the firm's mission in action.
"After nearly a year working as the Managing Attorney in WhitbeckBennett's Oklahoma City office, I am more than delighted to be accepting a position as a National Partner, beginning January 2022," said Amber Godfrey. "The investment this Firm puts into its employees—regardless of title or tenure—with a keen eye toward long-term goals of protecting families and giving the best service to our clients is simply inspiring and unparalleled."
Amber continues, "[t]he level of firm growth, individual knowledge, and wealth of experience I've gained this past year (during a worldwide pandemic, no less!) has been astounding, and I am honored to be selected for advancement among this elite set of attorneys, as WhitbeckBennett expands upward and onward!"
WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.
To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.
