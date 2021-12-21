The Center Welcomes Dr. Joy Perkey to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Team
Neuro-rehabilitation Specialist Expands Offerings at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care
My primary focus is returning function and improving quality of life for my patients. It is a privilege to work with them on their rehab journey.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care is pleased to announce the addition of Joy Perkey, MD to our Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation team. Fellowship trained in Brain Injury Medicine, Dr. Perkey specializes in neuro-rehabilitation. This encompasses diagnoses that involve the spinal cord and the brain and can include strokes, brain injury, spinal cord injuries, and multiple sclerosis. As the medical director of the inpatient rehabilitation unit at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend, she sees while they are in the inpatient rehab center, as well as follow up visits at The Center to provide continuity of care after they leave the hospital.
— Dr. Perkey
She joined The Center because it has the most comprehensive program for orthopedic, neurosurgical, and physiatry care in the community, and is embedded in the St. Charles inpatient rehab system. This allows Dr. Perkey to provide continuity of care, seeing patients both in the inpatient and outpatient settings, to help them achieve their goals.
“My primary focus is returning function and improving quality of life for my patients,” said Dr. Perkey. “It is a privilege to work with them on their rehab journey.”
The Center continues to expand in Central Oregon to meet the needs of a growing community and a changing medical landscape. To learn more, visit TheCenterOregon.com.
