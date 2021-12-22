SocialTech.ai Joins Content Evolution Federation
Dr. Parminder Jassal, CEO & founder, SocialTech.ai
Content Evolution strategy and business modeling group strengthened for clients with addition of SocialTech.ai and its Practical Futures Advisory practice.RESEARCH TRIANGLE REGION, NC, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Evolution today announces SocialTech.ai based in Austin, Texas, joins the Content Evolution membership federation. The mission of SocialTech.ai is to build equitable and sustainable futures for education and workforce development that benefit both employers and learners. Content Evolution and its clients will be collaborating with SocialTech.ai’s Practical Futures Advisory team in the strategy and modeling group to add forward thinking scenarios and perspectives to organization and offering design and evolution of business models.
“We enthusiastically welcome SocialTech.ai to Content Evolution’s membership and look forward to significant contributions from Dr. Parminder Jassal and her forward-thinking colleagues,” says Kevin Clark, Federation Leader & President of Content Evolution. “Having collaborated with and advised Parminder on the formation of Unmudl, the community college online marketplace, and with her on Future of Work initiatives while at the Institute for the Future (IFTF), we know her acumen and collaborative spirit.”
“Using futures methodologies, we work with education, workforce development, businesses and economic development organizations to create preferred futures,” says SocialTech CEO Parminder Jassal. Our team identifies meaningful and useful signals for clients. Signals can be a new product, market strategy, policy, technology, local or global event, or recently revealed problem or state-of-affairs. We describe these signals and larger implications to clients to create foresight that leads to insight and sustained action.”
Content Evolution is a federation of professional practice companies working in research and voice-of-people, strategy and business models, brand strategy and management, and customer and employee experience and design of presence. Content Evolution is dedicated to listening and leading at the intersection of positive intention and purposeful attention.
For more information about Content Evolution: contentevolution.net
For more information about SocialTech.ai: socialtech.ai
James Kwolyk
Content Evolution
+1 980-875-8260
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn