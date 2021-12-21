Addison Solutions Academy Provide New Professional Development Opportunities
With the increased amount of telework and virtual employees due to the pandemic, this organization has released a collection of virtual workshops.CLINTON, MD, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addison Solutions Academy is a premier training provider of cost-effective corporate training solutions. The academy strive's to empower individuals, teams, and organizations to develop and accomplish their personal and organizational missions with high-quality interactive and engaging training methods. With the increased amount of organizations allowing their employees to telework or work from home due to the pandemic, Addison Solutions Academy has taken the opportunity to release a collection of virtual workshops to provide professional development opportunities to businesses and individuals. This type of training allows employees to engage in training virtually anywhere there is an internet connection. It also helps with organizational training budgets as there is no travel cost.
Addison Solutions Academy is dedicated to providing training solutions. Anyone can register for their interactive, virtual workshops led by an expert in the field, who will provide training to a team or individuals looking to enhance their knowledge, skills, abilities. Through the available professional development opportunities provided by Addison Solutions Academy, organizations and individuals will have an opportunity to improve both individual and organizational productivity. Addison Solutions Academy strives to ensure every participant can learn and develop practical knowledge, skills, and abilities to improve their organization and set themselves up for continuous growth and success within their careers.
While having the benefit of a subject matter expert to facilitate the workshop, participants will also have the unique opportunity to learn from others and acquire some best practices. Participants will benefit from discovering strategies and tips from business professionals of numerous interests.
All workshops are conducted via Zoom to provide participants with an interactive and engaging learning environment. The facilitators provide engaging learning methods to ensure every participant leaves with an enhanced skill set and achieved learning objectives. Addison Solutions Academy provides all the necessary materials for each workshop and a facilitator to conduct the workshop.
Interested parties have two options for registering for workshops. The first option is Virtual Training, which is a set of workshops that have been scheduled throughout the year. These workshops include Positive Leadership, Leading Focus Groups, Introduction to Presentation Skills, Employee Engagement, Succession Planning, and much more! Individuals can visit the website and register for any of the 12 scheduled workshops.
The second option for registration is through Group Training. With Addison Solutions Academy's Training Form, business leaders, human resource professionals, and training professionals can easily request the training. The Academy offers over 50 different workshop topics to include but is not limited to Conflict Resolution, Strategic Planning, Building Better Teams, Advanced Writing, Project Management Fundamentals, Introduction to Lead 6 Sigma, Giving Effective Feedback, Creating A Positive Work Environment, Design Thinking, and so much more! Organizations eager to enhance the skills of their employees can request group training for five or more employees.
To participate in workshops, interested parties can register on Addison Solutions Academy's website to register for their desired workshop. The website provides a list of workshops in various categories, including Business Writing, Communication, Human Resource Management, Project Management, Leadership and Management, and other professional skills.
