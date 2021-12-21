Attorney General James Sues Grinch Who Failed to Deliver Holiday PlayStations and Xboxes

AG James Obtains Court Order Freezing Bank Accounts and Preventing Future Sales Unless Gaming Console Orders Can Be Fulfilled on Time

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today has taken legal action to stop a New Jersey woman from ruining Christmas for dozens of families. Attorney General James filed a legal proceeding against Tandria Faulkner — operating under the names Sonjia Posh Boutique LLC and Prestigious Marketing Concepts, Inc. — for failing to deliver PlayStations, Xboxes, and other consumer goods to New Yorkers and other consumers as promised before the 2020 holidays. In connection with the lawsuit, Attorney General James also obtained a temporary restraining order that freezes the bank accounts of Faulkner and her businesses and stops her from taking any further orders for items she is not in direct possession of.

“Today’s court order stops this grinch from ruining anymore holidays this year, and our lawsuit seeks to recoup everything paid for game consoles that were never received,” said Attorney General James. “Despite false promises of PlayStations, Xboxes, and other high-end items, Tandria Faulkner and her companies were not able to deliver and only stole Christmas from numerous families. New Yorkers should know that the only ones who can deliver impossible presents in an expedited fashion are Santa and his team of elves! New Yorkers can trust that we will always fight to protect their wallets and make their holidays as joyous as possible.”

Attorney General James’ lawsuit alleges that Faulkner accepted hundreds of orders for hard-to-find PlayStation 5s and Xbox Series Xs and Ss in the fall of 2020, just prior to the launch of those game consoles and when they were in especially high demand. Many consumers were promised that they would receive the items in time for Christmas. When the deliveries failed to arrive, many consumers were given shifting excuses and many never even received refunds.

The lawsuit further alleges that Faulkner was paid over $500,000 from consumers in connection with this scheme.

Attorney General James’ lawsuit — filed in New York County State Supreme Court — is seeking restitution for any consumer who did not receive either their product or a refund from Faulkner and a permanent injunction stopping Faulkner from accepting orders for items she is not in possession of, among other relief.

Attorney General James asks any consumer who placed an order with Prestigious Marketing, Sonjia Posh Boutique, Tandria Faulkner, or any representative of the three, and never received their requested item or a refund to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau or call the office at 1-800-771-7755. Attorney General James also cautions consumers shopping for the upcoming holiday season to exercise caution when ordering game consoles and other hot ticket items, and to ensure that the seller actually has the items in stock when placing an order.

