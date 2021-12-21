Teen Run THS Financial Consulting Helps Small Businesses Gain Efficiency
Tejas Shah, a senior at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, FL, helps small businesses gain profitability and efficiency by eliminating unnecessary costs.
Confucius often mentioned complexity bias and how people choose to make life more complex than need be. My mission is to remove all unnecessary complexities and simplify the problem to find solutions.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Florida high school senior is helping small businesses increase their profitability by identifying and eliminating redundancies and other unnecessary costs via his own consulting firm, THS Financial Consulting.
— Tejas Shah
According to Tejas Shah, a 17-year old student at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, FL, the idea for starting his own consulting firm grew organically from multiple influences, including interning at a hedge fund and listening to his parents’ business calls.
“I have been able to learn about efficiency in business through many different ventures including an internship at a hedge fund, shadowing a business executive, and even listening to my parents’ calls. Leveraging all of this information has allowed for me to open my own consulting company where I am able to help small businesses eliminate redundancy and be more cost effective.”
When he began testing the waters to see whether business owners would trust a teen with the financial information of their business, Tejas was pleasantly surprised by how welcoming many were.
“I was able to get started by helping out a family friend’s business and I then branched out from there to help other small businesses,” notes Tejas.
“I look at financial records of my client and look for any redundancies or unnecessary costs. For example, one client’s solution was as simple as finding more economical sources for office supplies and consumables.”
Tejas has big plans for the future, and he is looking forward to attending university next fall.
“Once I’m armed with a proper degree, I think the sky is the limit for THS Financial Consulting, Tejas asserts.
“Confucius often mentioned complexity bias and how people choose to make life more complex than need be. My mission is to remove all unnecessary complexities and simplify the problem to find solutions.”
