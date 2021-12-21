Submit Release
Public Notice Industrial Hemp Rules

December 21, 2021

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Final Rule with the State Register giving public notice that the Department amended rules LAC 7:XIII.1301, 1303, 1305, 1307, 1309, 1311, 1313, 1315, 1317, 1319, 1321, 1323, 1327, 1330, 1331, 1333, 1335, 1137 and 1341. These amendments are made in accordance with Act 336 of the 2021 Regular Session, pertaining to recent changes in the Louisiana Industrial Hemp Law as it relates to: adding additional definitions, changing the word “contract carrier” to “handler”, establishing a handler license, establishing planting report requirements, changing the term “federally defined THC level” to “acceptable industrial hemp THC level,” adding approval method for non-certified seed, adding additional prohibition line items, adding an industrial hemp research regulation, clarifying records requirement, adding a performance-based sampling section and adding a remediation provision in addition to the destruction option. The final rule was published on December 20, 2021 in the State Register.

