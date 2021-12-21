Alternative to Holiday Cards as Postal Deadlines Pass for Stressed Holidaymakers

Huggnote founders - sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell Huggnote founders - sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell in Lapland ahead of Christmas launch Huggnote has just released its limited edition Christmas themes

Sisters create app as green alternative to greeting cards that makes it possible to be there for loved ones over the Holidays

And this time of year – especially now - when so many of us can’t be with those we love, it’s particularly important to be able to touch someone’s heart, even if you can’t physically be there,” — Huggnote Founder & CEO Jacqui Meskell

IRELAND, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday cards are one of the festive seasons most cherished traditions with 1.3 billion cards sent annually in the US alone according to Hallmark. However, the deadline for posting Holiday Cards around the world has passed (in the US USPS Priority Mail Service Dec 18th and Priority Mail Express Service December 23rd) but a new app provides an instant and green alternative for stressed out holiday makers who still want to connect with loved ones. Huggnote – an app founded by irish sisters Jacqui and Perry Meskell provides an uplifting alternative to Holiday card stress, especially this year. The app turns songs into virtual ‘huggs’ so users can send a festive personalised message instantly delivered to anyone, anywhere. The multi award-winning app, which has users in 205 countries, credits its success to the universal power of music and the fact that the app is a much greener alternative to traditional greeting cards. The app can also be used to send Happy New Year greetings.“Nothing uplifts like music” says founder Jacqui who came up with the idea when living abroad when a friend of hers was going through a tough time at home. Then a song on the radio brought back such happy memories of when they were younger, she knew it would do the same for her friend. When she couldn’t find a meaningful way to do so - she decided to create it with her sister Perry. “Music releases the same happy hormones as a physical hugg - like oxytocin and dopamine. Plus, it’s extremely emotional and a powerful re-kindler of memories. So when you combine that with a heartfelt message, it’s very special to receive. Plus of course music is a universal language - it knows no geographic or cultural boundaries which is why we have users in 205 countries at present and growing fast. It’s such an easy way to make someone’s day – no matter how far away they are. And it’s so simple to use that we have users from age 18 to 80.”Huggnote curates music by emotion so users can find the perfect song for any expression from 'I Love You' to 'In This Together' and send it via cell phone - to create an emotional experience for recipients. “It’s all about the ‘experience’” says sister and co-founder Perry. It takes seconds for the sender but the impact is very emotional that many of our users write to say they cried when they received their hugg'.Huggnote is a web-based app which means there’s nothing to download so users simply login through the website ( www.huggnote.com ) select from a list of HOLIDAY THEMES – which ranges from Happy Holidays to Mistletoe Kisses, add a personal message and send for free via SMS or messenger app. And this year especially, Huggnote seems to have struck a chord with users. “Even before the pandemic loneliness was a big issue – in fact, we’re generally twice as lonely now as in the 1980s. And this time of year – especially now - when so many of us can’t be with those we love, it’s particularly important to be able to touch someone’s heart, even if you can’t physically be there,” says Jacqui.“And the stress factor!” says Perry. “Everyone’s trying to do their bit and avoid trips to shops/post-offices and limit touch points – so Huggnote is great because it’s just you and your phone, it only takes seconds but the effect is truly long lasting. It’s so emotional to receive, users write to tell us how their hugg made them cry – in the best possible way! Plus, you can feel good knowing you saved 140g of CO2 emissions for every Hugg you sent instead of a traditional card" she says referencing a report by Exeter University which means the cards sent in the US alone release the same emissions as charging 22 billion smartphones or 22,000 homes’ energy use for one year.Huggnote has received a number of awards including being the only Irish start-up to win the top $50k prize on top US TV Show ‘Two Minute Drill’ (Bloomberg TV/Amazon Prime); National Start-Up Award (Social/Sustainable); Google’s Adopt a Start-Up; the DCU Ryan Academy High Fliers; Best Emerging Business at the Limerick Chamber Awards and is the only Irish start-up to be awarded a ‘Mozilla Builders Award’ – for companies with the potential to ‘fix the internet (Nov 2020). It was recently shortlisted for two National Digital Awards in Ireland for Huggnote’s ‘Digital Impact’ on users and ‘Digital Trailblazer of the Year’ for founder/CEO Jacqui.Huggnote expects a huge increase in users over Christmas and looks forward to 2022 when it will release its 1.0 release.To send Christmas or New Year Huggs to friends/family for free – go to www.huggnote.com ENDS

Huggnote - wherever they are this holiday season... you can still touch their heart!