8th Annual American Bullion Essay Scholarship Award Winner Announced
American Bullion, The Gold IRA Experts completed its 8th Annual Scholarship Essays review and awarded this year's winner.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Bullion is proud to announce the winner of the Eighth Annual Essay Scholarship Program. A college scholarship worth $1,000 has been awarded. Over 1000 submissions were received and considered. This year's full-time undergraduate applicants were asked to write an essay answering the question, “Are $5,000 Gold and $100 Silver Possible Within the Next Five Years?” Participating students offered a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to award this scholarship to the deserving student listed below:
Sanwal Dilshad – California State University, Fullerton
“I am a first generation college student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. I plan on attending a DPT program upon graduation to become a physical therapist. I am extremely grateful to be selected as the winner for this year’s scholarship. This prompt gave me an opportunity to think deeply about the implications of today’s economic trends on the commodities of gold and silver. Despite inevitable volatility in the world around them, these metals have maintained their growth throughout the years, and this trend only seems to increase in the coming decade.”
Nevtan Akcora, Co-Founder and President of American Bullion said, “I am very happy to see the number of applicants to our annual scholarship contest continue to increase each year. And I am very excited to see that so many millennials understand the potential and importance of alternative investments, such as gold and other physical precious metals. Again, I’d like to thank all of the participants for their submissions in this year’s competition and wish the best for all in their academic endeavors and beyond."
