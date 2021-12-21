Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,065 in the last 365 days.

Local Business Hosts Christmas Event for Chesapeake Mothers

VA Premier Pawn Pawnshop in Chesapeake

VA Premier Pawn Pawnshop in Chesapeake

VA Premier Pawn Pawnshop in Chesapeake

VA Premier Pawn Pawnshop in Chesapeake

VA Premier Pawn Pawnshop in Chesapeake

VA Premier Pawn Pawnshop in Chesapeake

VA Premier Pawn is a pawnshop serving the communities of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

It was very nice. VA Premier Pawn is a great place. What a blessing for these mothers to experience the community support this holiday season.”
— Patti Johnson
CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald Rogers, owner and operator of VA Premier Pawn, a Virginia pawnshop that serves the communities of Hampton Roads, partnered with Shining Light Homes to grant the holiday wishes of 30 single mothers. A special event was hosted by Rogers on Saturday, December 18 at his Chesapeake store.

Shining Light Homes is a 501(c)3 public charity that meets the immediate needs of isolated 18–25-year-old mothers that are experiencing difficult times and helps move these women from homelessness to a home of their own.

The goal is to be an advocate for these mothers and connect them to available resources that provide education, counseling, goal setting, and other life skills. Founder and President Patti Johnson said about the day, “It was very nice. VA Premier Pawn is a great place. What a blessing for these mothers to experience the community support this holiday season.”

VA Premier Pawn decorated an Angel Tree for customers, friends, and the local community to sponsor the Angel Moms and help make their Christmas wishes come true. Donald Rogers explained, “There is always a focus this time of year on the children, which is wonderful, but we would like to see these moms who are working so hard for their family, feel appreciated too.” A raffle was also held to help raise funds for the charity and Angel gifts. Participants gathered at Rogers’ store on Saturday to receive their gifts and enjoy the Christmas spirit with one another.



About VA Premier Pawn:

VA Premier Pawn is a locally owned and operated pawn shop in Chesapeake, Virginia. More information is available at www.vapremierpawn.com or by following @vapremierpawn on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.

Donald Rogers
VA Premier Pawn
+1 757-488-0383
email us here

You just read:

Local Business Hosts Christmas Event for Chesapeake Mothers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.