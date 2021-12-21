Local Business Hosts Christmas Event for Chesapeake Mothers
VA Premier Pawn is a pawnshop serving the communities of Hampton Roads, Virginia.
It was very nice. VA Premier Pawn is a great place. What a blessing for these mothers to experience the community support this holiday season.”CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald Rogers, owner and operator of VA Premier Pawn, a Virginia pawnshop that serves the communities of Hampton Roads, partnered with Shining Light Homes to grant the holiday wishes of 30 single mothers. A special event was hosted by Rogers on Saturday, December 18 at his Chesapeake store.
— Patti Johnson
Shining Light Homes is a 501(c)3 public charity that meets the immediate needs of isolated 18–25-year-old mothers that are experiencing difficult times and helps move these women from homelessness to a home of their own.
The goal is to be an advocate for these mothers and connect them to available resources that provide education, counseling, goal setting, and other life skills. Founder and President Patti Johnson said about the day, “It was very nice. VA Premier Pawn is a great place. What a blessing for these mothers to experience the community support this holiday season.”
VA Premier Pawn decorated an Angel Tree for customers, friends, and the local community to sponsor the Angel Moms and help make their Christmas wishes come true. Donald Rogers explained, “There is always a focus this time of year on the children, which is wonderful, but we would like to see these moms who are working so hard for their family, feel appreciated too.” A raffle was also held to help raise funds for the charity and Angel gifts. Participants gathered at Rogers’ store on Saturday to receive their gifts and enjoy the Christmas spirit with one another.
About VA Premier Pawn:
VA Premier Pawn is a locally owned and operated pawn shop in Chesapeake, Virginia. More information is available at www.vapremierpawn.com or by following @vapremierpawn on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.
Donald Rogers
VA Premier Pawn
+1 757-488-0383
email us here