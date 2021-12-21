PennDOT Completes Major Construction on Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) Bridge Replacement over Crum Creek in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA - Work has been substantially completed on a $13.3 million project to replace the structure that carries Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) over Crum Creek/Springton Sam at Springton Reservoir in Marple and Upper Providence townships, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work began in January 2019 to address existing deficiencies on the Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) bridge and provide increased span length to accommodate Aqua Pennsylvania's future spillway improvement project.

Under this project, PennDOT's contractor improved Route 252 (Palmer's Mill Road) so that the structure is capable of efficiently and safely handing existing and expected traffic, and to eliminate the deteriorated condition of the existing bridge. The bridge was built in 1931 and was listed in poor condition prior to the replacement. The project also was driven by the need to facilitate modifications to the dam below the bridge.

This bridge improvement project also included the construction of a retaining wall, drainage improvements and guiderail installation.

While major construction on the project has been completed, there will be periodic lane closures in January and possibly February to install guiderail on the Route 252 (Palmers Mill Road) bridge approaches.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

