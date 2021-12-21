Submit Release
PennDOT Reopens Chemical Road Following Sinkhole Remediation in Plymouth Township

King of Prussia, PA – Chemical Road reopened this morning between Metroplex Boulevard and Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County following the completion of major construction on a sinkhole remediation project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The ramp from northbound Interstate 476 to Plymouth Meeting/Chemical Road (Exit 19) will reopen early this afternoon once signs and barriers are removed. 

PennDOT's contractor has worked since the spring to stabilize and fill underlying voids beneath a section of Chemical Road.

While major construction on the project has been completed, there will be periodic single lane closures on Chemical Road sometime in spring 2022 for seeding and tree planting operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

