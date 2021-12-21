PennDOT Reopens Chemical Road Following Sinkhole Remediation in Plymouth Township

King of Prussia, PA – Chemical Road reopened this morning between Metroplex Boulevard and Germantown Pike in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County following the completion of major construction on a sinkhole remediation project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The ramp from northbound Interstate 476 to Plymouth Meeting/Chemical Road (Exit 19) will reopen early this afternoon once signs and barriers are removed.

PennDOT's contractor has worked since the spring to stabilize and fill underlying voids beneath a section of Chemical Road.

While major construction on the project has been completed, there will be periodic single lane closures on Chemical Road sometime in spring 2022 for seeding and tree planting operations.

