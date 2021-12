“Strength and Gratitude: Stories of 13 Veteran Entrepreneurs” Becomes A Best Seller

International Best Seller

“Strength and Gratitude: Stories of 13 Veteran Entrepreneurs” became an international best seller on launch day

ANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, December 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strength and Gratitude : Stories of 13 Veteran Entrepreneurs” launched, and it became an International Best Seller, the same day. Strength and Gratitude shares the inspiring stories of 13 veterans who transitioned out of uniform into the challenges of entrepreneurship. They learned they are stronger together.Whether someone has never served in uniform, are already separated from the military or are preparing for their transition, learn from these first-hand accounts of teamwork, service, sacrifice, and gratitude, and bravely step into opportunity. Get a copy today at https://amzn.to/3bXIbgr This book Include the powerful stories of these Veteran Entrepreneurs:Mark Mhley, Commander, USN, RetiredAlyce Fernebok, Captain, USMCBobby E. Brown, Jr., Commander, USN, RetiredBrian “Ponch” Rivera, Captain, USNRMark L Hodder, Captain, USMC, Purple HeartCraig Hodder, Second Class Petty Officer, USNCraig Washburn, Second Class Petty Officer, USNDan Yokoyama, Captain, USALionel Hines, Lieutenant Commander, USNRobyn Grable, First Class Petty Officer, USNScott Chesson, Lieutenant, USNStephen White,1st Lieutenant USA, Bronze Star with Combat ”V”, Purple HeartSuzanne Lesko, Captain, USNRForeword by: E. Matthew “Whiz” Buckley, Lieutenant, USN“I’m honored to introduce the stories of these 13 veteran-entrepreneurs because they demonstrate the unbeatable combination of mutual support and the AART of Leadership skills, which are not only applicable to the entrepreneur world but can also be used to address our nation’s growing mental health crisis. I hope each of these stories will inspire you, help you navigate your own entrepreneurial journey, and remind you that you can’t do it alone. Once we put the ladder down, and lift each other up, we’re indeed stronger together.” E. Matthew “Whiz” Buckley, Lieutenant, USNAnd a special last chapter reserved for our brothers and sisters who struggle in silence.# # #