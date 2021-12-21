“Strength and Gratitude: Stories of 13 Veteran Entrepreneurs” Becomes A Best Seller
“Strength and Gratitude: Stories of 13 Veteran Entrepreneurs” became an international best seller on launch dayANNAPOLIS, MD, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strength and Gratitude: Stories of 13 Veteran Entrepreneurs” launched, and it became an International Best Seller, the same day. Strength and Gratitude shares the inspiring stories of 13 veterans who transitioned out of uniform into the challenges of entrepreneurship. They learned they are stronger together.
Whether someone has never served in uniform, are already separated from the military or are preparing for their transition, learn from these first-hand accounts of teamwork, service, sacrifice, and gratitude, and bravely step into opportunity. Get a copy today at https://amzn.to/3bXIbgr
This book Include the powerful stories of these Veteran Entrepreneurs:
Mark Mhley, Commander, USN, Retired
Alyce Fernebok, Captain, USMC
Bobby E. Brown, Jr., Commander, USN, Retired
Brian “Ponch” Rivera, Captain, USNR
Mark L Hodder, Captain, USMC, Purple Heart
Craig Hodder, Second Class Petty Officer, USN
Craig Washburn, Second Class Petty Officer, USN
Dan Yokoyama, Captain, USA
Lionel Hines, Lieutenant Commander, USN
Robyn Grable, First Class Petty Officer, USN
Scott Chesson, Lieutenant, USN
Stephen White,1st Lieutenant USA, Bronze Star with Combat ”V”, Purple Heart
Suzanne Lesko, Captain, USNR
Foreword by: E. Matthew “Whiz” Buckley, Lieutenant, USN
“I’m honored to introduce the stories of these 13 veteran-entrepreneurs because they demonstrate the unbeatable combination of mutual support and the AART of Leadership skills, which are not only applicable to the entrepreneur world but can also be used to address our nation’s growing mental health crisis. I hope each of these stories will inspire you, help you navigate your own entrepreneurial journey, and remind you that you can’t do it alone. Once we put the ladder down, and lift each other up, we’re indeed stronger together.” E. Matthew “Whiz” Buckley, Lieutenant, USN
And a special last chapter reserved for our brothers and sisters who struggle in silence.
