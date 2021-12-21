Sen. Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Help Missourians with Diabetes by Capping Insulin Costs at $30

Senator Lauren Arthur Files Legislation to Help Missourians with Diabetes by Capping Insulin Costs at $30

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, has filed Senate Bill 815 to set a $30 cap on the price of prescription insulin for Missourians with diabetes. This $30 monthly cap includes expenses related to deductibles, co-payments and coinsurance.

“Over the past decade, the cost of insulin in America has skyrocketed, with the average price 10 times higher than in other countries,” said Sen. Arthur. “It’s time to say enough is enough. My legislation will cap the out-of-pocket cost for insulin at $30 a month. By lowering the cost of insulin for Missourians, we can and will save lives.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, the cost of basic insulin is 10 times higher in America than it is in any other developed country. One vial of Humalog (insulin lispro) cost $21 in 1999. By 2019, its cost had risen to $332. Meanwhile, the four most popular types of insulin have tripled in price over the past decade, with the average price now at $450 per month.

The 2019 Missouri Diabetes Report found that 14.7% of Missouri’s population has diabetes. National statistics indicate that one-third of diabetics rely on insulin for survival.

For more information about Sen. Arthur and her legislation, please visit her website at www.senate.mo.gov/arthur.