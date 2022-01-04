RESNET Hosts Two-Part Conference Event With In-Person and Virtual Options
The theme of the 2022 RESNET Conference is “Into the Future”, a fitting one for this event.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET®), representing nearly 2,000 home energy rating professionals will host the RESNET 2022 Conference, as a two-part event. The premier national forum on home energy ratings, building codes, and energy efficiency policy will include an in-person gathering that will be re-imagined, exclusive, and exciting at the Hilton in Austin, TX February 21-23, 2022. Following it will be a 2022 Virtual Conference, scheduled for two days, March 10-11, 2022, built upon the success of its first-ever virtual conference in 2021.
RESNET, a national energy efficiency nonprofit, developed the Home Energy Rating System (HERS®) Index Score to help homebuyers compare the energy performance of a home in the same fashion as the Miles Per Gallon (MPG) sticker does for auto buyers. The HERS Index Score tells homeowners and prospective buyers how their homes compare in terms of energy usage. It is based on several variables that affect the energy efficiency of a home, including exterior walls and attic insulation, windows and doors, heating and cooling systems, ductwork, water heating systems, lighting, and appliances.
Over 3.2 million homes have been rated using the HERS Index, helping homeowners understand the energy performance of the home and the expected reduction of energy bills. As a result, it is estimated that annual carbon dioxide emissions were reduced by over 1 billion tons (the equivalent of taking more than 766,000 cars off the road each year) and consumers have seen annual energy bill savings of over $1 billion. The average HERS Index Score for a home is 59, meaning it is 41% more energy efficient than a typical resale home.
Says RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden, “The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to change the way we do business and interact with our peers and colleagues. Based on a survey of the RESNET community, we found a mix of respondents that indicated that they would prefer a virtual conference, others that would prefer being face-to-face again and experiencing the fatigue of online events. Our solution is a two-part event, in February and in March, that would feature both a limited live event for those preferring an in-person experience and an online event for those not comfortable with or unable to travel, due to company policies.”
He continues “This two-part experience allows us to continue with the robust education and networking experience offered, built on the tradition of the RESNET Conference. Or rating professionals can choose to attend from the safety and comfort of their home or office, receive their 18 hours of Rater Professional Development, and can view the entire list of breakout sessions for a year online. The theme of the 2022 RESNET Conference is “Into the Future”, a fitting one for this event."
