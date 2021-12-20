2021-12-20 10:57:00.66 Longtime Powerball Player: 'Finally Won One!'

Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player who won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 6 drawing has been playing Powerball for 20 years.

“I usually spend $10 once a week just for the weekend drawing. Been doing it like 20 years,” he explained. “Finally won one!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Lakers Eagle Stop, 535 E. Highway 54 in Camdenton, with the winning number combination of 8, 30, 48, 57, 64 and a Powerball number of 9.

When asked about his plans for the winnings, he said, “It’ll be a nice little help for the retirement.”

In FY21, players in Camden County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $9.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $988,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $770,000 went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.

