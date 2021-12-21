Lynx Technology Partners One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in 2021

The National Association for Business Resources Names Lynx Technology Partners One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation For 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynx Technology Partners, LLC, a leading national provider of cybersecurity operations and risk management technology solutions, proudly announces its selection as a National Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winner. The 2021 winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm that reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) has identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

“I’m proud of the Lynx Technology Partners team and our desire to innovate, deliver and think differently. I think our employees recognize our efforts to incorporate diverse voices and perspectives,” said Franklin Donahoe, Lynx CEO.

The Best and Brightest National Winners honored 64 winning organizations from across the country out of 600 nominations. During the entire year, the program has honored 529 winners from a pool of 4500 nominations.

“The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in January 2022. During the Illuminate Business Summit, the 101 highest scoring national winning companies and the Elite awards will also be awarded to the highest winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.

“I am so proud of this award because it’s an employee-driven win. At Lynx, we are committed to providing an outstanding employee experience. Receiving such an honor based on direct feedback from our talented workforce reaffirms that commitment and our values,” said Jennifer Fischer, Lynx COO.

All 2021 companies that will be selected to be recognized nationally as the Best and Brightest Company to Work For® will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine.

About Lynx Technology Partners

Lynx Technology Partners delivers dynamic cyber security and risk management solutions for our customers, helping them understand and navigate their threat landscape. The Lynx team consists of experienced, industry-recognized experts who have led governance, risk management, compliance, and cybersecurity programs and served as subject matter experts (SMEs) for Fortune 500 enterprises and federal agencies. Lynx combines risk management professional services with an integrated risk management platform to better manage risk throughout the people, process, and technology lifecycle. Our dedication to customer success and responsiveness to needs has earned us the trust of a growing customer list in highly regulated industries worldwide. For more information, please visit LynxTechnologyPartners.com.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.