We are GMSacha Inchi

GMS $QEDN $GEGI won a spot on the Procolombia Comex 360. Only 180 companies per year are chosen in Colombia.

QED Connect , Genesis Electronics Group (OTCMKTS:QEDN, GEGI)

GMSacha Inchi a new lifestyle for everyone” — Nanny Katharina (Kate) Bahnsen

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMSacha Inchi is a real superfood rich in Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein. GMSacha Inchi beverage is the only beverage in the world made with 100% Sacha Inchi. What makes it so unique is that we have cultivated a way to work with Sacha Inchi. Sacha Inchi is a seed that can be consumed as a snack. It's high in Omegas 3,6 and 9. It's also a complete vegan protein that has all nine essential Amino Acids. We are currently producing Sacha Inchi Beverage, Sacha Inchi Seeds, and Sacha Inchi Powder. Sacha Inchi is a difficult superfood, it can be difficult to cook properly. Sacha Inchi uncooked or not cooked properly can be a health hazard, and it also has a horrible bitter taste.

Therefore, on top of being the only company on the market that can properly produce Sacha Inchi, we also have a large social project. We work with farmers in Colombia to replace their illicit crops with Sacha Inchi, this is part of the social project we are doing to help farmers and their families in Colombia.

And now our newest venture is the GMSacha Inchi beverage made with Sacha Inchi using our unique process.

The GMSacha Inchi Beverage with OTC Market names of $QEDN and $GEGI is now packed in Tetrapack that will be delivered to Nestle, Juan Valdez, and other clients soon.

GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3,6, and 9 along with being a complete vegan protein with also includes all nine essential amino acids. GMSacha Inchi Beverage is the only real Superfood made into a tasty ready-to-drink beverage.

GMSacha is working with Tetrapack to pack GMSacha Inch beverage into their innovative packaging.

Tetra Pak is the world's leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Tetra pack has been working closely with GMS to pack GMSacha inchi beverages into recycled materials made with Sugar Cane.https://www.tetrapak.com/

GMSacha Inchi beverage can now be shipped worldwide without refrigeration.

COMEX 360 is an advisory service specialized in foreign trade, which will open its doors 360 days a year to exporting and non-exporting companies, in order to create or strengthen the foreign trade area. COMEX 360 carries out the development, execution and monitoring of foreign trade operations, through a work plan designed according to the requirements of the company, with a duration of 4 to 12 months. Some of the services include:

Accompaniment in commercial management to enter international markets.

Creation and standardization of foreign trade formats, documents and procedures.

Orientation in procedures of the exchange and customs regime.

Support in the development of an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) self-evaluation.

Guide for the correct use of special promotion systems such as Plan Vallejo and Zona Franca.

For this year, COMEX 360 has a limited number of 180 companies throughout the country. For more information, please consult the website http://comex.procolombia.co/

https://www.colombiatrade.com.co/herramientas-del-exportador/proyectos-para-la-internacionalizacion/comex-360

GMSacha Inchi Beverage