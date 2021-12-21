Santa Claus Hosts Disadvantaged Youth At Little Red School House
Local youth help launch Angel Tree Program with Santa Claus at Little Red School House.WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County hosted a group of local disadvantaged youth at the Little Red School House on Monday, December 20th at 2PM. The children were transported to the historic Palm Beach Island location from The Salvation Army’s Northwest Community Center by a charming 1920s-style Christmas decorated vintage trolley owned and operated by Molly’s Trolleys. The event helped launch the distribution of nearly 8,000 Christmas Gifts to thousands of local children by The Salvation Army’s Annual Angel Tree Program.
Founded in 1886 as a community project, the Little Red Schoolhouse was the first schoolhouse in southeast Florida. Today, the Little Red Schoolhouse is home to The Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach’s “living history” program that takes children back in time for a mini-day in a one-room school of the 1890s.
Children were greeted by teenage Christmas trumpeters, and Majors Chip and Leisa Hall, Area Commanders for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, who appeared in vintage velvet Santa and Mrs. Claus costumes. After a short presentation by School House Schoolmarms (teachers), Judy Herrick and Jody Bartlett, who was dressed in vintage pioneer clothing, Christmas gifts were distributed to the children by Santa’s Helpers, Farley Rentschler and Jennifer Post as they boarded the trolly for their return trip. The presents were made possible by a generous donation from Kristin MacDermott, chairperson of the event.
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree is a needs-based program meant to serve impoverished families during the Christmas season. Families who struggle month to month, have recently lost work or who are undergoing an emergency need of some kind receive assistance through this program. The program matches individual children with sponsors who purchase gifts for them. All toys and clothes purchased for a child go directly to that child’s parent. For many of these children, the gifts they receive through the Angel Tree Program will be the only ones they open on Christmas morning.
For more information about the media event, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Development and Communications at 561.686.3530 and/or visit www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 99 years.
