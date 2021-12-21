Athletes Friendly Education resources available
Outcomes of the Athletes Friendly Education project on evaluation system of Educational Institutions supporting athletes during their sport career & education.LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The final AFE conference on dual career has been held on December 15, presenting the outcomes of the Athletes Friendly Education project on evaluation system of Educational Institutions which support athletes during their sport career and education.
The conference looked into the background of the project and presented the main results of the projects, with the focus on Athletes Friendly Education Handbook – Award for Educational Institutions supporting the Dual Career of Athletes, as well as the scientific publication Athletes Friendly Education.
Speakers in the conference were the representatives of all the partners in the Erasmus+ project, and the event was attended by the interested public from all over Europe, including representatives of several national Olympic committees, universities and educational institutions, university sport bodies and others.
The transnational project Athletes Friendly Education is focused on the promotion of dual careers of athletes and the support of innovative educational approaches and good governance in sport, aiming to spread awareness and good practices among educational institutions that support athletes in their dual careers by determining the minimum quality standards of educational and training institutions. A certification system has been proposed to recognise the efforts made by dual career-friendly institutions.
The resources (Handbook and Book) have been made publicly available free of charge, and we invite you to contact any of the partners for more information.
The project is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union, is lead by the Olympic Committee of Slovenia (SLO), partnering with the National Olympic Committee of Portugal (POR), Belgian Olympic and Interfederal Committee (BEL), German Olympic Academy (GER), Croatian Olympic Academy (CRO), University of Maribor’s Faculty of Organisational Sciences (SLO), University of Rijeka’s Faculty of Maritime Studies (CRO), Volleyball Federation of Macedonia (MKD) and the European University Sports Association with its EUSA Institute (SLO).
More information: https://athletes.friendly.edu.olympic.si.
