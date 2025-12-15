Registration for the European Universities Games 2026 is now open EUG 2026 sports pictograms EUG 2026 largest event

Registration for the European Universities Games is now officially open! The EUG event will take place in Salerno, Italy, between July 18 and August 1, 2026.

SALERNO, ITALY, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration for the European Universities Games is now officially open!The European Universities Games will take place in Salerno, Italy, between July 18 and August 1, 2026. Salerno will become the beating heart of European university sports for these exciting days of the summer.The registrations can be submitted by the national university sport bodies in Europe, under the umbrella of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) - the license-holder of the European Universities Games.The slogan, “Passion never ends”, perfectly represents the spirit of EUSA Games. Being passionate about sport, education and life is what makes everyday life great. The official logo, inspired by Piazza della Libertà and ideally linked to Piazza del Sapere, is a multicoloured flower symbolising diversity, growth, and openness to the world, with a visual nod to the semicircle of the European Parliament.The 13 sports included in the programme are: 3x3 basketball, badminton, basketball, beach handball, beach volleyball, football, futsal, handball, padel, rugby 7s, table tennis, tennis, volleyball. All the competitions are expected to bring lots of excitement and close matches.Salerno and its surroundings are known for their sporting enthusiasm, where physical activity is seen not only as a means of individual well-being but also as a powerful tool for social inclusion. The CUS Salerno (University of Salerno Sports Centre) is one of the main centres of sport among the locals. Apart from sports, Salerno is also known for its natural beauty and culture, and the nearby Amalfi Coast, being a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of the main attractions.The EUG 2026 is an outstanding opportunity for promoting the territory as a sports and tourist destination.Around 4000 participants from around 40 European countries are expected to arrive in Salerno during the 2 weeks of the competition.The host university, the University of Salerno, is easily accessible from all regions of Italy. There are 83 study courses of I and II level, which offer the 40,000 enrolled students advanced training courses, strongly inserted in an international context. Doctoral courses, master's, graduate schools, and postgraduate courses complete the training offer. Research centres, modern laboratories, and didactic and multimedia classrooms ensure a qualified and valuable teaching support.The EUG 2026 athletes and team officials' village will be in the university campuses of Fisciano and Baronissi, only a few kilometres from Salerno, and all will be located near the competition venues. The meals for the athletes and team officials will be provided at the university canteen, with differentiated and balanced meals suitable for the needs of the participants.Volunteers are the backbone of any major sporting event all around the world, and also in Salerno, they will be an important part of the execution of the Games. A substantial number of volunteers will be needed to support the EUG 2026 activities, providing an important contribution to the smooth running and overall success of the events. Registration for participation officially opens today, offering an opportunity for individuals to get involved, gain experience, and actively contribute to the success of the Games.EUSA and the Organising Committee of the University of Salerno are working closely to ensure that the quality services, the sports venues, and also the educational or entertainment side events will make every participant fully enjoy their time in Salerno and create a memorable event for everyone.In the last European Universities Games, held in Debrecen and Miskolc, Hungary in 2024, more than 6000 people were directly involved in the event, recording 4513 participants, representing 414 universities from 36 countries. Over 800 volunteers contributed to the success of the event, and other key people making the event a reality were members of the Organising Committee, EUSA representatives and staff, as well as a strong delegation of referees and judges, many of them nominated through European sport governing bodies.For more information about the event and how to register, please visit the official website of the event: eug2026.eu

