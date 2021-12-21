Submit Release
News Search

There were 708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,053 in the last 365 days.

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2021-12-21 12:50)

MACAU, December 21 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2021-12-21 12:50

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect

“Rai”has passed by about a distance of 200km south of Macao, is gradually moving away and rapidly dissipating. The residual rain band associated with “Rai”will also gradually weaken during the day. Therefore, the bureau will cancel all tropical cyclone signals in the next few hours. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals (Update Time: 2021-12-21 12:50)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.