MACAU, December 21 - The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals

Update Time: 2021-12-21 12:50

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect

“Rai”has passed by about a distance of 200km south of Macao, is gradually moving away and rapidly dissipating. The residual rain band associated with “Rai”will also gradually weaken during the day. Therefore, the bureau will cancel all tropical cyclone signals in the next few hours. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather news.

