National athletes’ community visits spread Olympic joy across Macao

MACAU, December 21 - The national athletes’ visit to the community and interact with the Macao public, demonstrated their Olympic spirit, and also their warmth towards the Macao public, especially to senior citizens and young people.

In the morning, the 68-member Delegation of Elite National Olympic Athletes divided into smaller groups to visit a total of three local community centres and social services centres, run respectively by the Women’s Association of Macau, the Macao Federation of Trade Unions, and the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macao.

The athletes joined people at the centres in activities including: games, table tennis, rice-dumpling making, singing, and dancing. Members of the Macao public have been thrilled to see, and have the opportunity to meet, athletes who represented the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The delegation is due to leave Macao in the afternoon, after a three-day visit. Some members of the delegation will depart via Macau International Airport, and the other members will leave via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.