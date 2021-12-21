PHILIPPINES, December 21 - Press Release December 21, 2021 PRRD, Bong Go visit Negros Island to facilitate relief and recovery efforts for typhoon-hit communities Senator Christopher "Bong" Go underscored the importance of a whole-of-nation approach for an effective disaster response and recovery efforts as he accompanied President Rodrigo Duterte in meeting typhoon-affected residents in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental on Monday, December 20. Accompanied by other key officials, they conducted an aerial inspection of the affected areas in Negros Island and then attended a situation briefing at Kabankalan City. "Tulad ng ginawa namin sa Southern Leyte at Surigao Del Norte noong Sabado, at sa Cebu at Bohol kahapon, pinangunahan muli ni Pangulong Duterte ang aerial inspection at situation briefing sa Kabankalan City kasama ang mga lokal na opisyal ng Negros Oriental at Negros Occidental; mga opisyal ng DSWD, DOE, DTI, DOTR, DOH, DA, DPWH, OCD, at iba pang ahensya pati ang hanay ng pulisya at militar," Go narrated. The meeting was also attended by Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Lacson, Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, Kabankalan City Mayor Pedro Zayco Jr., and mayors of various cities and municipalities of Negros Island. "Sisiguraduhin ng Pangulo na mabibigyan ng sapat na atensyon at tulong ang lahat ng mga lugar na lubhang naapektuhan ng bagyo. Walang tigil ang pagde-deploy ng kagamitan, ayuda, at personnel ng gobyerno at sisikapin naming mabisita ang iba pang mga nasalantang lugar tulad ng Palawan sa susunod na mga araw," Go reassured in a statement. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he offered his assistance to those in need of further medical attention and called on all concerned authorities to attend to the emergency medical needs of the victims. "Pinaalalahanan ko ang (local government units) at health officials na siguraduhing ligtas at may sapat na gamot at kagamitan sa mga evacuation centers. Siguraduhin din nating masusunod ang health protocols upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng sakit lalo na ng COVID-19. Ayaw nating magkahawaan pa ng sakit at madagdagan pa ang hirap na nararanasan ng ating mga kababayan," he cautioned. Following the meeting, Go joined President Duterte and Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista for the ceremonial turnover of relief goods. "Pagkatapos ng situation briefing, personal na sinaksihan namin ang ceremonial turn over ng DSWD ng 1,000 packs relief goods para sa mga apektadong pamilya. Namigay rin ng financial assistance ang Pangulo sa ilang mga pamilya roon habang pinakikinggan ang kanilang mga hinaing," Go shared. Kabankalan City is among the hardest hit areas in Negros Occidental with the many parts of the city submerged in flood waters. The torrential rains have disrupted the lives of thousands of residents, forced the evacuation of over 8,000 individuals and left nine dead as of Sunday, December 19. According to Go, the President ordered concerned government agencies to deploy more ground personnel to expedite relief and recovery operations in the affected areas. "(President Duterte) also ensured the continuous provision of food packs, water and shelter assistance by the DSWD; construction materials and housing assistance from DHSUD and NHA; and agricultural assistance from DA, especially replacement of damaged fishing boats for fisherfolks of Negros Island," Go said. Go added that the DTI was also ordered to monitor the price hikes that include power generators reportedly being sold at twice its usual price. He shared that a declaration of State of Calamity is being considered to facilitate price freeze, among others. Go emphasized that ensuring unhampered public service delivery is the President's primary concern. That is why the DPWH was instructed to assist in river dredging, road clearing operations and turn-over of logs from uprooted trees to the LGUs to be used as housing construction materials. "DOE, with help from power companies, was ordered by the President to help restore electricity while DICT was tasked to also restore telecommunications and network connectivity. The DOTR is also fast-tracking construction and rehabilitation of seaports and airports, particulary the Kabankalan airstrip, to ensure unhampered flow of goods and personnel," he added. Meanwhile, the President also instructed his office to coordinate with government finance managers as well as the Foreign Affairs department to ensure availability of additional funds for the recovery and rehabilitation of affected areas. "At naglaan po ng pondo si Pangulong Duterte para sa calamity fund ng gobyerno at nagdagdag pa siya para tulungan kaagad ang mga LGUs. Inatasan rin ang mga ahensya na gamitin agad sa wastong paraan ang kanilang Quick Response Funds," shared Go in an earlier interview. Aside from disaster response, the insurgency issues in Negros Island were also discussed by local leaders and the AFP with the President. "Bagama't marami tayong mga dinaanang pagsubok nitong nakaraang mga taon, huwag tayong mawalan ng pag-asa lalo na sa panahon na pinakakailangan ang pagmamalasakit at pakikipagbayanihan natin sa isa't isa," Go stressed. "Ipamalas natin ang tunay na diwa ng Pasko sa pamamagitan ng ating pakikipagkapwa-tao. Magkaisa po tayo upang masigurong makaaahon sa trahedya ang ating mga kababayan," appealed the senator. The senator also accompanied the President during a series of aerial inspections of the affected communities in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Southern Leyte, Cebu and Bohol on December 18 and 19.