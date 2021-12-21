Submit Release
News Search

There were 713 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,055 in the last 365 days.

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Rai" (Update Time: 2021-12-21 05:00)

MACAU, December 20 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Rai"

Update Time: 2021-12-21 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.3 morning on 21 Relatively low

Tropical Storm “Rai” will pass within 200 km south of Macao this morning. The rain band associated with “Rai” will bring frequent rain to us this morning. Though “Rai” will be nearest to Macao this morning, it is expected to weaken further quite rapidly. Unless “Rai” takes a more northerly track, the chance of issuing Tropical cyclone signal No.3 is relatively low. Public is advised to pay close attention to the weather change and the latest storm news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Rai" (Update Time: 2021-12-21 05:00)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.