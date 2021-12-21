MACAU, December 20 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Rai"

Update Time: 2021-12-21 05:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 morning on 21 Relatively low

Tropical Storm “Rai” will pass within 200 km south of Macao this morning. The rain band associated with “Rai” will bring frequent rain to us this morning. Though “Rai” will be nearest to Macao this morning, it is expected to weaken further quite rapidly. Unless “Rai” takes a more northerly track, the chance of issuing Tropical cyclone signal No.3 is relatively low. Public is advised to pay close attention to the weather change and the latest storm news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.