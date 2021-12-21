Prime Minister’s greetings to new Prime Minister of Czech Republic

LITHUANIA, December 21 - Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has sent a message of greetings on behalf of the Government and the people of Lithuania to H. E. Petr Fiala on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic.

‘Let me assure you that the Government of Lithuania is ready to continue to work with you in strengthening the existing bilateral ties between our countries and our successful partnership within the European Union and NATO. We highly value the contribution of the Czech Republic to the Air Policing Mission and to NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence in the Baltic states, which is particularly important in the current context of increasing security tensions in Europe’, reads Prime Minister’s letter.