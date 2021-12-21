HCM City’s annual Promotion Fair opens

VIETNAM, December 21 -

A booth at the 2021 Promotion Fair which opened in HCM City on December 21. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Some 230 businesses are displaying a wide range of products at the 2021 Promotion Fair which opened in HCM City on December 21.

The fair at the Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium in District 11 has more than 400 booths showcasing consumer goods, food, textiles, footwear, cosmetics, household appliances, handicraft, furniture, and other products, and selling them at big discounts. The city’s 50 per cent discount limit does not apply to the fair.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade, the fair has dedicated areas for products that won the HCM City Gold Brand Award, the city’s typical agricultural products and key and potential industrial products.

There will be cultural and entertainment activities featuring popular musicians and comedians.

Nguyễn Nguyên Phương, deputy director of the department, said the annual fair seeks to stimulate consumption in HCM City and neighbouring provinces during the New Year holiday season.

It offers businesses the opportunity to show off their products to prospective customers, popularise brands, seek partners, and generally enlarge their market.

Organised by the HCM City Centre for Supporting Industries Development under the framework of the ‘Concentrated promotion’ programme being held from November 15 to December 31, it will go on until December 26.

The programme has attracted 1,802 businesses. Most of them, especially those in the apparel, fashion accessories and cosmetics sectors, are offering discounts of 30-70 per cent, the department added. VNS