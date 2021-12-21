Free To X and Hubject team up for emission-free traveling in Italy
Through collaboration, Hubject helps Free To X stay ahead of the competition by providing EV drivers along Italian highways with a seamless charging experienceBERLIN, GERMANY, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free To X, a start-up by Autostrade per l'Italia Group, born in march 2021 with the aim of revolutionizing the traveler experience, is partnering with the world’s largest eRoaming provider Hubject. By doing so, Free To X will expand its High Power Charging (HPC) infrastructure along the Italian highways to a widely extended number of BEV drivers within the intercharge network. The collaboration serves the two companies' common goal of advancing zero-emission mobility.
Free To X is developing in Italy one of the most capillary highway network of High Power Charging stations: the ambitious roadmap foresees 100 HPC stations by 2023, covering 2900km along the main Italian highways. The average distance between the service areas equipped with HPC will be 50-60 km. Ultrafast technology will allow to reach a charging time of approx. 15-20 minutes, and will be available for 4-to-8 multi-client charging points, ensuring an “express refueling experience" to travelers in a long-distance journey with BEVs.
Joining Hubject’s intercharge network, Free To X confirms it is open to each e-mobility service provider and their customers. Thanks to this, they will be able to provide the best charging services on same conditions to all mobility users: the intercharge network’s built-in access, reservation, and direct-payment functionalities secure maximum convenience and seamlessness for EV drivers on their way through Italy. In 2022 Free To X network will accept ad hoc payment through credit cards.
"Since August 2020, we have been working hard to build and launch this impressive network“, says Giorgio Moroni, CEO of Free To X. „Now, with Hubject, we are very proud to make it available to a further extended number of users in Italy and Europe, helping them travel safely and easily through our marvellous country.“
Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, adds: „A seamless and convenient charging experience is key to EV adoption. We are convinced that our collaboration with Free To X will advance eMobility in Italy. As a strong tourism region, this will have an impact beyond the country's borders to the rest of Europe, bringing us a step closer to our common goal: a sustainable future of mobility worldwide. “
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge, the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardised access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 400,000 connected charging points and more than 1,000 B2B partners across 52 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the eMobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO 15118. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, EnBW, Enel X, E.ON, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject’s headquarters is located in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai.
About Free To X
Free To X is a start-up. dedicated to the development of advanced services for mobility with a focus on innovation, technology and, sustainability, Free To X serves everyone traveling or simply moving, playing the role of a „compass“ integrating both digital and physical dimensions of the journey.
Green mobility represents a central pillar of Free To X innovative solutions portfolio, which is designed to ensure the end-to-end coverage of the traveler needs. On top of the ambitious on-highway HPC network, Free To X also aims to cover off-highway flagship locations, providing electric charging service to fulfill fast-growing needs of all traveler's. To ensure a seamless traveling experience, Free To X is strengthening its digital footprint with the launch of The Free To X app, which currently offers a cashback system to reimburse freeway tolls in case of delays due to road works on the routes between toll stations in the Autostrade per l'Italia network. The app also allows drivers to plan their trip with an estimate of possible delays due to road works in advance
