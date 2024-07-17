Volvo Cars becomes latest global OEM to offer enhanced charging experience via Hubject Plug&Charge technology
EINPresswire.com/ -- Volvo Cars, one of the most well-known and respected global car brands in the world, is the latest in a long line of OEMs to give its electric vehicle (EV) customers access to Plug&Charge, the most secure, speedy, and seamless charging experience on the market. As a result of a newly signed partnership with Hubject, the EV interoperability market leader, drivers of fully electric Volvo cars, starting with the EX90, will be able to simply plug their vehicles into a compatible charging station and the vehicle will automatically handle authentication and payment, eliminating the need for physical cards or mobile apps.
This global partnership between Hubject and Volvo Cars reflects their respective international footprint and fast growth in the eMobility sector and will significantly enhance the EV charging experience for Volvo Cars customers. Drivers of Volvo EX90 can now sign up for the Volvo Public Charging Service, which simplifies the process of locating and using public chargers, ensuring that owners of electrified Volvo cars can easily find and utilize charging infrastructure wherever they travel. It will also give them access to the Plug&Charge feature through any compatible charge point operator (CPO).
Christian Hahn, CEO of Hubject, commented: "We are really pleased to welcome Volvo Cars into the Plug&Charge ecosystem. Volvo Cars is well-known for its progressive approach to electric vehicles so this partnership with Hubject fits perfectly into its ambition to become a fully electric car company by 2030. It is a clear commitment by Volvo Cars to make the EV charging experience convenient, easy and secure and to encourage more people to make the switch to electric.”
Alexander Petrofski, Head of Volvo Cars Energy Solutions added: “This partnership with Hubject makes a lot of sense for VolvoCars as it supports our ambition to be a leader in the fast-growing premium electric segment. By next year already, we want 50% of our sales to be pure electric and 100% by 2030. Deliver hassle-free premium experience by removing perceived obstacles to EV ownership is central to our strategy and this partnership with Plug&Charge is a step in the right direction.”
Fully electric Volvo cars, starting with the EX90, will be equipped with the Hubject V2G Root Certificate. This technology ensures secure communication, using the ISO15118-2 standard, between the vehicle and the charging station, enhancing the reliability and safety of the charging process. The ISO15118-2 protocol supports advanced functionalities such as Plug&Charge, ensuring interoperability and a smooth user experience across different charging networks.
Over time, additional fully electric Volvo cars will be able to perform Plug&Charge with all CPOs that offer this feature. This ensures a seamless and consistent charging experience for Volvo customers across various charging networks.
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Its eRoaming platform connects original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), charge point operators (CPOs), and eMobility service providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to a charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest eMobility charging network for electric vehicles by connecting over725,000 charging points and more than 2,250 B2B partners across 63 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner for the eMobility sector, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers, and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. Hubject delivers end-to-end eMobility solutions to power a positive greener environmental future. Hubject was founded in 2012 to design, develop and implement a borderless eRoaming solution through a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's global headquarters is in Berlin, with North American and Asia Pacific subsidiaries based in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
Hubject – on the road to one million networked charge points in 2024!
About Volvo Car Group
Volvo Cars was founded in 1927. Today, it is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world with sales to customers in more than 100 countries. Volvo Cars is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, where it is traded under the ticker “VOLCAR B”.
"For life. To give people the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way."This purpose is reflected in Volvo Cars' ambition to become a fully electric car maker by 2030 and in its commitment to an ongoing reduction of its carbon footprint, with the ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.
As of December 2023, Volvo Cars employed approximately 43,400 full-time employees. Volvo Cars' head office, product development, marketing and administration functions are mainly located in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Cars' production plants are located in Gothenburg, Ghent (Belgium), South Carolina (US), Chengdu, Daqing and Taizhou (China). The company also has R&D and design centers in Gothenburg and Shanghai (China).
Stuart Barnes
