Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 22, 2021, in the 4700 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:17 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, in the parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. An additional, adult male victim was located at the intersection of South Capitol and Galveston Streets, Southwest suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 30 year-old Dawann Saunders, of District Heights, MD.

On Monday, December 20, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 20 year-old Lloyd Patterson-Ross, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.