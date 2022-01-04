Business Reporter: Turning vacant properties into viable homes
How owners can preserve the condition of their empty properties in a socially responsible wayLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Stuart Woolgar, CEO of Global Guardians, offers an innovative and socially conscious solution to the problems owners of vacant properties face. Any property, whether it’s an office, a shop, a factory or a hospitality venue, is exposed to a multitude of risks that will accelerate its deterioration such as vandalism, squatters and fly-tipping. But the loss of the building’s value is just one of the reasons why empty properties cause headaches for proprietors. Paradoxically, according to British law, if an accident happens to a trespasser, it is the owner of the property who will be held responsible. Installing occupants into vacant properties, therefore, can address the problems of deterioration, vandalism and liability for accidents at the same time.
There are an estimated 400,000 vacant properties in London that could be turned into homes. Owners of properties adjacent to a vacant building, as well as the local community, will also breathe a sigh of relief when they see the arrival of occupants. What makes the business activity of Global Guardians, the largest property guardian company in the UK, a socially conscious enterprise is that their business model provides professionals and key workers with an opportunity to live close to their workplace located in the centre of London and cut down on their commute. Moreover, the license fee they need to pay for living in these buildings is half of the amount tenants in nearby properties pay – which makes the cost of living centrally much more affordable in return for preventing the loss of value due to neglect.
