Shares struggle as large-caps vary

VIETNAM, December 21 -

Workers at a PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS) facility. GAS lost 2.3 per cent yesterday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Shares struggled yesterday with the market experiencing strong volatility with big variations in large-caps' prices.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the market benchmark VN-Index lost 0.17 per cent to end at 1,477.33 points.

The market's breadth was negative with 163 gainers and 304 losers.

Some 963.4 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth nearly VNĐ28.9 trillion (US$1.26 billion).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, stayed flat to end at 1,513.60 points. Ten out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket posted gains, while 18 decreased.

In the VN-30 basket, pillar stocks experienced big variation with notable losers including Vingroup (VIC), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX) and PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), all falling by 2 per cent. The Việt Nam Rubber Group (GVR), Bảo Việt Holdings (BVH), Vietinbank (CTG), Phú Nhuận Jewelry (PNJ), Vinhomes (VHM), Mobile World Group (MWG) and Military Bank (MBB) are among those that lost more than 1 per cent.

On the other side, PVPower (POW) hit the daily limit gain of 7 per cent, Tiên Phong Bank (TPB) rose 4 per cent. Vietcombank (VCB) and Masan Group (MSN) both gained 3 per cent.

The mining sector performed poorly with PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation (PVD) dropping over 3 per cent; PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS) and Vinacomin - Vietbac Mining Industry Holding Corporation (MVB) dropping more than 2 per; TNT Group JSC (TNT) and Asia Mineral Joint Stock Company (AMC) falling 4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

Securities stocks attracted strong cash low with Tân Việt Securities hitting the daily limit gain of 7 per cent; VNDirect Securities and Trí Việt Securities rising more than 6 per cent; Việt Nam Industrial & Commercial Securities Corporation (VIG) gaining 4 per cent, Việt Nam Bank For Industry & Trade Securities JSC (CTS) increasing by more than 3 per cent.

Out of 25 sector indices, 15 on the stock market posted losses, including retail, real estate, insurance and IT, seafood production, wholesale, oil and gas, rubber production and logistics.

On the other side, gainers were banking, securities, healthcare, agriculture, food and beverage, construction materials and construction.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index lost 0.35 per cent to end Monday at 454.59 points.

During the session, investors poured over VNĐ3.5 trillion into the market, equivalent to a trading volume of 120.8 million shares. — VNS