RUSSIA, December 20 - Mikhail Mishustin had talks with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.

Russia-Kazakhstan talks

Documents signed

Russia-Kazakhstan talks 20 December 2021 Mikhail Mishustin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin 20 December 2021

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Mamin, friends,

We are happy to have had another meeting. We would like to congratulate you from the bottom of our hearts on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day and, of course, to convey the warmest and most sincere congratulations to Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Leader of the Nation, on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin, from me personally and all Russians.

We are in very close and tight contact. Recently, on 2 November, we had substantive talks in Moscow on transport infrastructure and discussed joint projects, and then resumed our dialogue in Yerevan on 18 November at the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The four visits by Russian deputy prime ministers to Kazakhstan within the past month are evidence of our intensive joint work. I am absolutely confident that we will continue to cooperate as closely. We keep saying that we sincerely value our allied relations with Kazakhstan which rest on the historic friendship between our brotherly nations.

We have a broad agenda, and it keeps expanding. Work is possible in a number of new areas.

We believe energy, including renewable energy sources, the peaceful use of nuclear power, the mining industry, ICT, transport infrastructure and many other industries to be promising areas for cooperation.

Today we will discuss our priority tasks, including environment protection, and talk about challenges in the energy transition. I am satisfied to note that trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan is developing dynamically. You and I both noted that trade is once again increasing; in January-October it grew by one third to over $20.5 billion. As we said and reported to our presidents, in December we expect record high indicators and volumes in trade.

We have also achieved a lot in investment cooperation. Russian businesses are involved in over 30 large projects in Kazakhstan with a total investment value of about $36 billion. The comprehensive economic cooperation programme for 2021–2025 that we signed in Kazan lays the foundation for launching new initiatives.

Russia and Kazakhstan are increasing cooperation in countering the coronavirus. Production of the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, at the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Plant is steadily growing. More than 7 million doses have already been produced since the beginning of the year. I know that mass immunisation of the population will help us protect people's health and deal with epidemics.

We are also working effectively and productively within the Eurasian Economic Union. Considering Kazakhstan’s presidency, I would like to thank you and our Kazakhstani colleagues for your efforts in the EAEU format, which are successful for all of us and for our partners.

We have adopted and are carrying out essential decisions that help promote economic integration and mutual trust.

I would like to once again convey the kindest and most sincere wishes to all our Kazakhstani friends and wish you a Happy New Year. The floor is yours, Mr Mamin.

Askar Mamin: Mr Mishustin, colleagues,

I am glad to have an opportunity to meet with you to discuss current issues related both to the bilateral agenda and to our cooperation within integration associations.

Thank you for your congratulation on the 30th anniversary of independence. Intensive contacts between our nations at the top level and close intergovernmental ties are fully in keeping with the spirit of strategic partnership. We greatly appreciate your personal contribution to advancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

It is pleasing to note that in the outgoing 2021 we achieved significant progress on the entire range of priority cooperation areas despite lingering risks in the global markets.

You have already named a few areas. I would like to add that digitalisation, industrial cooperation, the agro-industrial complex, space and investment cooperation are also priority areas, and they have been making dynamic progress this year. It can be seen in the numbers you mentioned.

Indeed, trade in the first ten months of the year went up by over a third. We expect the 2021 total to be around $24 billion. It basically means that we are going to have historic highs in 2021 even though pandemic-related restrictions are still affecting services and some real sectors. I believe 2022 will be even more revealing of the cooperation between our countries.

I would also like to note another welcome fact– the volume of processed products in the structure of trade rose by 32 percent, while total trade increased by over 21 percent compared to pre-pandemic in 2019. These are very good numbers.

Direct foreign investment in Kazakhstan from the Russian Federation rose by 17 percent in the first six months of this year which cannot but make us happy. I want to stress that the investments are heading exactly to industries with high added value. This dynamic was made possible by the positive trend in industrial cooperation. You named projects amounting to $36 billion, and they are all ongoing. Overall, we are continuing to move forward on industrial cooperation.

Our joint progress in digitalisation is indicative. We are cooperating with our partners on digital transformation and transition to a platform model. This is also a priority of our cooperation.

The results in the agro-industrial complex are superb. In ten months, bilateral trade in its products increased practically by 20 percent, about which we are happy.

The results in transit and transport are also very good. The indicators for container shipments from China to Europe and back went up by over 30 percent.

Therefore, Mr Mishustin, I would like to repeat that despite all pandemic-related difficulties, our trade and economic cooperation made steady headway in 2021.

Signed documents:

– Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation and the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Developing the Production and Marketing Infrastructure for Using Natural Gas as a Motor Fuel in the Europe - Western China International Transport Corridor.

Signed by: Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation Nikolai Shulginov and Energy Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

– Plan of Joint Actions to Develop Road Infrastructure for the Europe - Western China International Transport Corridor and the Meridian Motorway in 2021-2030.

Signed by: First Deputy Transport Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Kostyuk and Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev.

– Plan of Joint Actions on Developing Road Checkpoints at the Russia-Kazakhstan State Border in 2021-2025.

Signed by: First Deputy Transport Minister of the Russian Federation Andrei Kostyuk and Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Berik Kamaliyev.

– Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Russian Export Centre and the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development.

Signed by: Director General of the Russian Export Centre Veronika Nikishina and General Director of the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development Azamat Askaruly.

– Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Internet Resheniya (“Internet Solutions") (OZON) and the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development.

Signed by: Managing Director of Internet Resheniya Sergei Belyakov and General Director of the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development Azamat Askaruly.