The Haitian Education and Leadership Program Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Education Nonprofit Celebrates 25 Years of Student Success
I found this great chance to apply to HELP. It’s like I’m going to die of thirst and all of a sudden, I find a big glass of ice water.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout 2021, the Haitian Education and Leadership Program (HELP) has celebrated 25 years of increasing access to higher education in Haiti. To commemorate the occasion, HELP has held a series of engaging events to share HELP’s achievements in educational attainment, poverty reduction, and leadership development over the last 25 years.
— Dieubon Alfred (agro-economics ’24)
In 1996, recognizing that with a 1% university enrollment rate, most talented Haitian students lacked any opportunity for advancement, the HELP scholarship program was formed. Through HELP, over 350 students have attended university and received a dynamic support package to foster success and personal growth. Each HELP scholarship includes full tuition and books along with housing in HELP dorms, and a complement of classes (English, IT, and Citizenship & Leadership) and supports (advising, counseling, career services). This package, developed over the years to meet demand, fills in the gaps at local universities and gives students the tools they need to succeed personally and create opportunity for others.
“I found this great chance to apply to HELP. It’s like I’m going to die of thirst and all of a sudden, I find a big glass of ice water,” Dieubon Alfred (agro-economics ’24).
“Before HELP, I always dreamed of being an important person in my community but I had no means to achieve this; it seemed impossible for me to become and “agricultural economist” which I am now. Thanks to HELP I had this chance to take a big step forward, it is a point of pride for me and my family; I am now the hope of my family. Through this experience I have gained a degree, professional skills, social connections, and the ability to help others. I hope to be able to help farmers make better use of land resources and increase natural production, which will also help the rural economy and fight food insecurity.” Weesler Pierre-Louis (agronomy ’21) on the occasion of his graduation.
As HELP and its alumni network grow, we see tangible evidence of success. HELP graduates are breaking the cycle of poverty, reversing brain drain, and contributing to community development. HELP student service projects alone have over 2,000 beneficiaries and to date there are over 30 business and organizations started by HELP alumni. Collectively these initiatives employ over 80 people, mobilize a budget of $300,000-$350,000/year, and serve tens of thousands of users, beneficiaries, and members.
HELP’s commemoration of its 25th anniversary culminated this month in the release of the 25th Anniversary Report. The report details the program’s growth throughout its 25 year history and highlights the many accomplishments of HELP students and alumni. It offers readers a look at the fantastic achievements that are possible when young Haitian scholars are given the tools they need to succeed, and is a testament to the impact of HELP’s many supporters and its dedicated staff. The report is available to all for viewing and download online and will be available for print (in English) shortly.
About the Haitian Education and Leadership Program: HELP is a nonprofit organization based in Port-au-Prince and New York. Founded in 1996, HELP has provided full merit and needs-based scholarship and educational funding plus leadership training to over 350 students, and just accepted a new cohort of 50 first-year students in the fall of 2021. In the past eight years, HELP has produced seven Fulbright scholars.
