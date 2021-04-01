Rum Barbancourt Advances Education in Haiti with Five Year Partnership with HELP
Haitian Education and Leadership Program and Rum Barbancourt Announce Five Year Scholarship Program
I asked Thierry Gardère what convinced him to make that first contribution, and he said that he always believed in education for change, that Haiti cannot take off without an educated population.”PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the 25th anniversary of the Haitian Education and Leadership Program (HELP), Rum Barbancourt has committed to a five-year partnership to support higher education in Haiti.
— Garry Delice
HELP and Rum Barbancourt announce a five-year partnership, from 2021 to 2026, to support the HELP university scholarship program that has been operating in Haiti for 25 years. This partnership will fund three full five-year scholarships and create the Thierry Gardère - Admissions and Recruitment office at HELP.
The Office of Admissions and Recruitment is the first stop for all applicants who aspire to the organization's Excellence and Merit Scholarship. HELP’s mission is to create a generation of young professional leaders who will contribute to a more just Haiti. HELP is proud to name this office after the late CEO of the Société du Rhum Barbancourt Thierry Gardère, who always valued higher education in Haiti.
HELP Country Director, Garry Delice recalls the first check he received from Mr. Gardère in 2007. "I asked him what convinced him to make that first contribution," Garry recalls, "he said that he always believed in education for change, that Haiti cannot take off without an educated population to push the country forward."
Over the years, Barbancourt has always been a supporter of HELP. Today, with Delphine Gardère, the current CEO, this partnership is not only giving back to the Haitian community but also honoring the legacy of her father.
Delphine concludes, "As we continue to believe in a brighter future for Haiti, we are convinced that investing in HELP is the right approach and one that proudly honors my father’s legacy."
Thierry Gardère's vision and investment are already producing tangible results, as Barbancourt now counts two HELP graduates among its employees. This commitment roots Barbancourt in the past, present, and future of HELP and its students.
