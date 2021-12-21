Teen Offers Investors His Equity Picks In The Kulkarni Letter
Kaushal Kulkarni, a senior at Shelton High School in Shelton, CT, publishes his Kilkarni Letter to advise investors on the trends he sees in the equity markets.
I have had the opportunity to interact with student as well as adult investors all over the U.S. It’s gratifying to know my readers have done well financially following my advice.”SHELTON, CT, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Connecticut high school senior is now alerting investors to his equity picks via his subscription-based vehicle, “The Kulkarni Letter.”
— Kaushal Kulkarni
According to Kaushal Kulkarni, a 17-year old student at Shelton High School in Shelton, CT, his stock newsletter is the culmination of a love affair with stocks that began in an eighth grade business class.
“Prior to this class, I had no idea about how the stock market worked and how beneficial it could be to one's financial success,” says Kaushal.
“We were each given 1000 fake dollars and tasked with picking three stocks we thought had the most upside potential. Doing this on a continuous basis was both thrilling and eye opening, as I watched my wealth on paper increase significantly over the course of the year.”
Kaushal continued to read investment papers such as Motley Fool, which amplified his understanding of the investment markets, and how best to devise stock picking strategies. He began investing real money and recognized that his talent for picking winning stocks was developing.
Eventually, The Kulkarni Letter was born.
Kaushal asserts that, “It’s both a challenge and responsibility to run my own stock newsletter. Of course, there is always the risk that something unforeseen will cause one of my stock picks to lose value in the market. But luckily, my overall record remains in the black. I have had the opportunity to interact with student as well as adult investors all over the U.S. It’s gratifying to know my readers have done well financially following my advice.”
For more information, contact Kaushal Kulkarni at TheKulkarniLetter.Com
Chaim Mark
Wizard Public Relations
