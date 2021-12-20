Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Four to the Board of Hearing Aid Specialists

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Randy Ellsworth, Leanne Polhill, Pamela Dechmerowski and Dean Easterwood to the Board of Hearing Aid Specialists.

Randy Ellsworth

Ellsworth, of Port St. Lucie, is a Hearing Aid Specialist at Hearing Solutions of the Palm Beaches. He is a Past President of the Florida Society of Hearing Healthcare Professionals and a former Director of the Coordinating Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

Leanne Polhill

Polhill, of Port Orange, is the Director of Operations for Alan Lowell Hearing Aid Specialists. She is a Past President of the Florida Society of Hearing Healthcare Professionals and currently Chairs the Florida Board of Hearing Aid Specialists. Polhill earned her bachelor’s degree from Stetson University.

Pamela Dechmerowski

Dechmerowski, of Orlando, is a Hearing Aid Specialist in Costco’s Wholesale Hearing Aid Department. She is a past board member of the Florida Society of Hearing Healthcare Professionals and is a member of the International Hearing Society.

Dean Easterwood

Easterwood, of Milton, is the President of Ears 2 Hear Hearing Center. He is a District Director for the Florida Society of Hearing Healthcare Professionals and a member of the International Hearing Society. Easterwood served in and received an honorable discharge from the United States Army and is Chairman of the Senior Resources Roundtable of Pensacola.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

