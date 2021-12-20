Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Seven to the Board of Athletic Training

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Gerald Stevens, Kari Riddle, Billy McDougal, Frank Walters, Randy Schwartzberg, James Hudson and Terry Lynn Roberts to the Board of Athletic Training.

Gerald Stevens

Stevens, of Jacksonville, is the Supervisor for District Athletic Training at Duval County Public Schools. Previously, he was the Athletic Training Coordinator for Jacksonville University and Business Development Manager at Select Physical Therapy. Stevens is a member of the Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida and the National Athletic Trainers’ Association. He earned his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Florida.

Kari Riddle

Riddle, of Plantation, is the Physician Practice Supervisor at the Miami Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute. Previously, she was the Head Athletic Trainer at Florida International University. Riddle earned her bachelor’s degree in sports medicine from Valdosta State University and her master’s degree in physical education and exercise science from Michigan State University.

Billy McDougal

McDougal, of Jacksonville, is the Assistant Athletic Director for Support Services at Jacksonville University where his 35-year run includes stints as Head Athletic Trainer and Director of Sports Medicine. A member of the Athletic Trainers’ Association of Florida Hall of Fame, he earned his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education and his master’s degree in health, physical education and recreation from Murray State University.

Frank Walters

Walters, of Parkland, is a Licensed Athletic Trainer and Adjunct Faculty at the University of Miami. Previously, he was the Director of Sports Medicine at Broward Health and an Assistant Professor at Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University. Walters earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Brooklyn College, master’s degree in athletic training from Indiana State University and PhD in kinesiology from Texas Agricultural and Mechanical University.

Randy Schwartzberg

Schwartzberg, of Winter Springs, is an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Orlando Orthopaedic Center. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and the Florida Orthopedic Society. Schwartzberg earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Michigan and his medical degree from the University of Florida.

James Hudson

Hudson, of St. Petersburg, is Senior Vice President over Sales, Marketing and Client Relations for Avant Healthcare Professionals. Previously, he was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Pyramid Healthcare Solutions and Managing Director of Business Development for KForce Healthcare. Hudson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from Florida State University.

Terry Lynn Roberts

Roberts, of Tallahassee, is the Director of Affiliate Partners at Wolters Kluwer where she previously served as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions and Integration Operations Manager. Roberts earned her bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Florida State University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

