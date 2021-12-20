Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Board of Opticianry

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Paul Wilford, Yvonne Schloss and Irene Stavros to the Board of Opticianry.

Paul Wilford

Wilford, of Tallahassee, is a Licensed Optician and the Optical Supervisor at the Tallahassee Eye Center. He has been licensed for 30 years and is a member of the Professional Opticians of Florida and the National Academy of Opticianry.

Yvonne Schloss

Schloss, of Osprey, is a Licensed Optician at Kingcastle of Sarasota. She is Chairman of the Board of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, Chapter President of the Manasota Professional Opticians of Florida and was named Small Business Retailer of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce.

Irene Stavros

Stavros, of Miami, is a Dental Hygienist in the office of Dr. Lawrence Lesperance. She is a Past Chair of the Florida Dental Hygiene Association, serves as a Delegate and Committee Chair for the American Dental Hygienist’s Association and serves on the American Board of Dental Examiners’ Executive Board.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

