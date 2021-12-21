Cryptocurrencies Can Save Pet’s Lives

Berkeley Humane, one of the oldest and most-respected animal shelters in the San Francisco Bay Area, is one of the first to accept cryptocurrency.

BERKELEY, CA, USA, December 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Berkely-East Bay Humane Society (Berkeley Humane) has made it easy to use cryptocurrency to save the lives of shelter animals by now accepting over 60 forms of crypto, including Bitcoin and Ethereum. Cryptocurrency donations have the benefit for the donor of maximizing their impact while avoiding capital gains taxes.Berkeley Humane is one of the first animal shelters in the country to accept cryptocurrencies, proving that through their 125-year history of saving the lives of dogs and cats, they remain at the forefront of innovative ways to save lives.The donation process can be completed at berkeleyhumane.org/crypto in under three minutes and all cryptocurrency donations will be immediately put to use in saving the dogs and cats in need of urgent care.TWEET THIS: Use your Dogecoin to save dogs! @berkeleyhumane now accepts cryptocurrencies. Learn more at berkeleyhumane.org/crypto“Donating non-cash assets is a smart way to maximize your impact while minimizing your tax liability,” commented Jeffrey Zerwekh, Berkeley Humane’s Executive Director. “This year, expenses are up and revenue isn’t keeping pace, so non-cash gifts are even more important than ever to Berkely Humane.”“It was a no-brainer for me to make my annual gift with crypto,” commented Jason Abrams, Berkeley Humane Board Member. “I’m proud to be using my crypto to save the lives of dogs and cats.”Berkeley Humane is an expert in saving the lives of dogs and cats, not in tax law, so be sure to check with your financial advisor about the implications of such a donation to a nonprofit organization.To learn more and make your gift today, visit berkeleyhumane.org/crypto