ATELIER Playa Mujeres among the “Best Resorts in Mexico”

The KAYAK Travel Awards are an important and renowned reference among those in the tourism industry.

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the “All Suites Luxury Resort,” announced that it has been recognized as one of the “5 Best Resorts in Mexico,” based on the annual evaluation conducted by the prestigious travel platform, KAYAK.

KAYAK’s hotel qualification system was created to provide guests with a platform where they can share their different hotel and hospitality experiences.

“The entire ATELIER de Hoteles family is full of pride and joy as we bid farewell to 2021, a year of many achievements, and as we announce one more honoring recognition for ATELIER Playa Mujeres, which was ranked the 4th “Best Resort” by KAYAK, the most important international travel platform. We are so grateful for the travelers that gave ATELIER Playa Mujeres an overall satisfaction score of 91.4% by sharing their opinions and showing their preference for our services and installations for their enjoyment of unique vacation experiences. Recognitions such as these are the result of the hard work and dedication of the marvelous team of Arteleros who offer the best service to our guests every day,” commented Vicente Madrigal, Commercial Director of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

To be placed on KAYAK’s list of the best hotels, a property should receive a qualification score of at least 8.0 points with a minimum of 25 comments received during the past year. The opinions and ratings of travelers in the corresponding category were verified in 2021.

The hotels that meet the criteria for each of the categories were selected by country from each of the following regions: United States and Canada, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia and the Pacific.

A metasearch engine is a digital platform that allows for the comparison of offered services and prices available in regular search engines, and in this case, they are all related to travel.

It must be mentioned that ATELIER Playa Mujeres is a luxurious all-inclusive resort with 5+ stars that offers a specialized concept of service in an adult-only and 16+ environment within the ATELIER · ESTUDIO Playa Mujeres complex, which also counts with a kid-friendly section that is dedicated to families and reconnection.

Both hotels offer an experience of sophisticated Barefoot Luxury® that is accompanied by the alluring aesthetic designs of contemporary Mexican art and a sensorial culinary proposal that is wonderfully enhanced by the natural and awe-inspiring beauty of the Caribbean Sea.

To learn more about the 2021 KAYAK Travel Awards, check out the official page regarding the prestigious recognitions: https://www.kayak.com./travelawards/2021/methodology

About us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer relaxed luxury with the highest standards of service at their properties located in the Hotel Zone and Playa Mujeres, both in Cancun. Other beach and urban locations are currently on the way.