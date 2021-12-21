Music Alert.Two-Track Single by Smallzz Tha Razor Titled "SPEAKER" Released Globally

Sensational & multitalented rapper/musician released 2 powerful & incredible singles; titled the project SPEAKER claiming the songs were made to bless speakers.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific rapper/musician known for his prowess and music creativity evident on his newly released two-track "SPEAKER", versatile and certified hitmaker Smallzz Tha Razor (AKA) STR serves us this duo in celebrating a decade of consistency, hit-making, versatility, resilience, and more importantly of serving the world with good music. The Nigerian-born but U.S.-based musician delved into the Amapiano and Afrobeat genre with Sója and Damidúro.

Smallzz Tha Razor went hard on Sója in a sensual manner. The song comes with different moods but was intentionally created to elevate the soul. Sója was produced and engineered by Daihard Beats in Lagos Nigeria. Damidúro, rich in afrobeat, talks about lifestyle but also preaching hope. Damidúro is different from what STR is known for and this explains the beauty of the song as the rapper outdid himself in making this beautiful piece. The song was produced and engineered by Jaychords in Lagos Nigeria.

On the choice of song and project titles, STR explained that "both songs got their titles from real-life events, but most importantly, that the songs were written and made to bless speakers. Hence, the title SPEAKER!!!"

(Video): Smallzz Tha Razor - Soro Soke feat. 9ice

About

We are an independent label, PR, promoter, and financer who takes pride in promoting the brand and person of Smallzz Tha Razor; a brilliant rapper, beautiful songwriter, versatile musician, and one known for dishing "conscious rap."

