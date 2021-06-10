Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hitmaker Smallzz Tha Razor Releases Visuals for "Soro Soke" Featuring 9ice

Smallzz Tha Razor releases visuals for Soro Soke, one of the 6 tracks in his EP titled “More of Me”, features the self-acclaimed ‘Ancestor’ and lyricist 9ice.

If You Get Money, Omoge Go Gum Body”
— Smallzz Tha Razor

LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smallzz Tha Razor has released a breathtaking video of his song Soro Soke, featuring the self-acclaimed ‘Ancestor’ and lyricist 9ice. In April 30 2021, the artist released a 6 tracks studded Extended Play (EP) titled “More of Me” that also features Martins, and Bella Shmurda.

Soro Soke, which means "speak up," is a Yoruba phrase that was popularly used during the EndSARS protest in Nigeria. Smallzz Tha Razor, who has been in the Nigerian music scene for a decade now entrusted the directing of the video to the popular video director WG Films. Soro Soke was shot in Lagos Nigeria. STR has fondly called, has asked his fans globally to look out for more of good music from him, and encourages that everyone blesses their screen with Soro Soke's video.

Watch video here and subscribe to channel.


#SoroSokeTheVIDEO

