Availability of Air Quality Help Desk Assistance During the Holidays

User assistance with the Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (EASY Air), the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) and the online Asbestos Notification System will not be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 24. Normal help desk operations for these systems will resume on Monday, Dec. 27. The help desks for these systems will follow up on emails and phone calls beginning Dec. 27.

User assistance for these systems will also be unavailable on Dec. 31. Normal help desk operations for these systems will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The online systems are available for use throughout this period, 24/7. Please go to the eAirServices webpage for information on accessing and using the systems.