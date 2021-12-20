Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,101 in the last 365 days.

Availability of Air Quality Help Desk Assistance During the Holidays

User assistance with the Iowa Environmental Application System for Air (EASY Air), the State & Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS) and the online Asbestos Notification System will not be available beginning Thursday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Dec. 24. Normal help desk operations for these systems will resume on Monday, Dec. 27. The help desks for these systems will follow up on emails and phone calls beginning Dec. 27.

User assistance for these systems will also be unavailable on Dec. 31. Normal help desk operations for these systems will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

The online systems are available for use throughout this period, 24/7. Please go to the eAirServices webpage for information on accessing and using the systems.

You just read:

Availability of Air Quality Help Desk Assistance During the Holidays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.