OSHA Vaccine Mandate Ruling Appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY — Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced that Utah and 26 other states (27 total) have filed an appeal in the United States Supreme Court, challenging the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals decision on the government vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees. The 6th Circuit decision opens the door to enforcement of the mandate, previously put on hold in an earlier ruling.

Utah is not subject to the OSHA vaccine mandate because the state has not adopted the rule.

OSHA announced today that it will not issue citations for noncompliance to the vaccine mandate in other states before January 10, 2022.

Read the Stay Request to the Supreme Court here.

News Report from Fox 13 Utah here.

