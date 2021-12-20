Joint Statement from Secretary Xavier Becerra and Ambassador Katherine Tai on President Biden’s Announcement of Intent to Appoint Commissioners to the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders

Washington D.C. – Today, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, co-chairs of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders and President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, issued a joint statement following President Joe Biden’s announcement of his intent today to appoint 23 leaders to the Commission:

“As co-chairs of the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, we offer our sincerest congratulations to the 23 commissioners who have been newly appointed today. They are distinguished leaders and experts from across the country, representing communities and private and public sectors nationwide, representing the diversity of the AA and NHPI populations. We look forward to working together to provide independent recommendations to the President and the Federal government on ways the public, private and non-profit sectors can collaborate to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for AA and NHPI communities.”

The Commission will advise the President on ways the public, private, and non-profit sectors can work together to advance equity and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) communities. The Commission is also charged with advising the President on policies to address anti-Asian xenophobia and violence, ways to build capacity in AA and NHPI communities through federal grantmaking, and policies to address the intersectional barriers that AA and NHPI women, LGBTQ+ people, and people with disabilities face. The Commission will include civic leaders from across the country and will reflect the rich diversity of AA and NHPI communities across the United States.

For the White House announcement and the list of Commissioners, visit here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/12/20/president-biden-announces-intent-to-appoint-commissioners-to-the-presidents-advisory-commission-on-asian-americans-native-hawaiians-and-pacific-islanders/