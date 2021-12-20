HealthChampion Reinforces Company’s Commitment to ‘Thinking Healthier’ with New Name, Calcium
By giving providers, payors and businesses a platform powered by data analytics with insights and trends, Calcium builds healthier workplaces, more efficient practices, and more satisfied patients.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthChampion, a digital health analytics and data management company, has changed its name and is now called Calcium. The company will continue to empower healthier lives with intuitive digital tools.
“We’re thrilled to begin this new journey with our customers as Calcium,” says Sid Bala, President of Calcium. “Since we began in 2018, our mission has been to put more power in the hands of people. That has led us to continually think about how our company helps individuals lead healthier lives. We’re excited to continue to give people and their health teams unparalleled access to meaningful insights and personalized guidance.”
Calcium believes a healthier world starts with informed decisions, and that starts with better data. That’s why Calcium provides easy and fun-to-use tools to facilitate healthier decisions. Calcium empowers individuals to stay engaged with their health through personalized pathways. Ultimately, a more informed individual can easily collaborate with their health team or family members to monitor and improve their wellbeing for a truly unified experience.
“The word ‘calcium’, as an essential nutrient, connotes strength and health,” explains Jen Adamski, managing director of marketing. “At Calcium, we provide a secure platform that puts individuals in control of their health journey. Our new name honors our long-standing commitment to providing essential tools and insights. Everything people have come to trust about our company remains the same.”
Calcium’s online dashboard and mobile app integrates health data from apps, devices and health records to produce insights that facilitate better decision-making. Calcium’s tools also benefit businesses and health professionals. By giving providers, payors and businesses an easy-to-use platform powered by data analytics with real-time insights and trend analyses, Calcium builds healthier workplaces, more efficient practices, and more satisfied patients.
The transition to Calcium is seamless for individuals and clients. The product interface, whether app or online dashboard, remains consistent and accessible. App functionality will stay the same and can be found under the new name in the Apple Store and on Google Play. Regular app updates will be available as usual.
Calcium takes privacy and regulatory compliance seriously. The company has held HIPAA compliance at the forefront of their efforts since the beginning. Calcium’s enterprise architect conducts regular audits to ensure all of the company’s offerings are secure and conform to the relevant rules, laws and standards governing digital health products and services.
About Calcium
Calcium believes a healthier world starts with healthier decisions. From its founding in 2018, Calcium has been focused on providing individuals with access to meaningful health data right at their fingertips, by employing easy, fun-to-use tools and personalized guidance that make healthier decisions easier. The company is purpose-built to improve health outcomes and patient satisfaction with an intuitive platform that provides real-time insights and trend analyses to give a more complete picture of an individual’s health. Calcium is dedicated to helping individuals “think healthier.” To learn more about Calcium, visit www.calciumhealth.com.
