HealthChampion Releases Study of U.S. Counties with Highest (and Lowest) Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

While most of the high-prevalence counties are concentrated in the South, chronic conditions are trending up across the nation

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthChampion, a leading digital health and analytics company, has published a study of the counties in the U.S. with the highest prevalence of chronic health conditions. The report, along with an infographic map is available for free on the HealthChampion Info blog.

In addition to reviewing counties for overall chronic health conditions, the study also analyzed the counties that rank highest in prevalence for specific chronic conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). On the plus side, the report also lists the counties with lowest prevalence of chronic diseases.

Using data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the HealthChampion team analyzed the results by counties and created a map of the counties with the highest prevalence. For all chronic diseases combined, six of the ten counties with highest prevalence rates were in Kentucky and Louisiana:

1. Harlan County, Kentucky – 66.2% of population
2. Humphreys County, Mississippi – 65.0% of population
3. East Carroll Parish, Louisiana – 64.8% of population
4. Tensas Parish, Louisiana – 64.8% of population
5. Logan County, Wyoming – 64.6% of population
6. Jefferson County, Mississippi – 64.3% of population
7. Letcher County, Kentucky – 64.2% of population
8. McCreary County, Kentucky – 64.1% of population
9. McDowell County, Wyoming – 63.7% of population
10. Sharkey County, Mississippi – 63.3% of population

With chronic heart disease, the counties with the highest prevalence of heart disease were led by (1) McDowell County, Wyoming, (2) Tensas Parish, Louisiana, and (3) La Paz County, Arizona.

McDowell County also led the list of counties with the highest prevalence of COPD, followed by Wolfe and Harlan Counties, Kentucky.

When focusing on diabetes, Greene County, Alabama, topped the list of counties with the highest prevalence, followed by Tensas Parish, Louisiana, and Jefferson County, Mississippi.

In addition to being the top 3 for chronic heart disease and diabetes, Tensas Parish also topped the list of counties with the highest prevalence of chronic kidney disease, followed by Clay County, Georgia, and Presidio County, Texas.

When it comes to the counties with the lowest prevalence of chronic diseases, the state of Colorado is setting the standard with five of the ten healthiest counties. Boulder County topped the nationwide list, followed by San Francisco County, California, and Teton County, Wyoming.

To learn more about the study and download the map and infographic, please visit the Counties Where Chronic Diseases Are Most Prevalent in the U.S. article at https://bit.ly/3mBPHnY.

About HealthChampion

It’s your health. Own it. HealthChampion is a leading digital health analytics company and the creator of the world’s first consumer-driven health platform and mobile app. We believe people deserve to easily access, manage, and securely share their health data with professionals and loved ones alike. Our platform provides a comprehensive view of health data for providers and individuals, as well as personalized tools and recommendations driving increased engagement. By reshaping the way data is used, leveraging today’s technologies, we are creating a fundamental shift to the healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit myHealthChampion.com.





