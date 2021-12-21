SkyStem recognized as “30 Emerging Companies to Watch 2021” by CIO Bulletin
SkyStem, the makers of the month-end close software, ART, is recognized by CIO Bulletin Magazine as the “30 Emerging Companies to Watch 2021.”
ART doesn’t just provide an efficient way to perform the month-end close, it also focuses on helping accountants produce high-quality work.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “CIO Bulletin 30 Emerging Companies to Watch 2021 is a premier recognition program which identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable business and technology solutions, but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best serve the ever-changing needs of the market and its customers,” said J.P Pande, Editor-in-Chief of the CIO Bulletin magazine. The publication has selected SkyStem, makers of ART, a leading provider of automated month-end close and account reconciliation software, based on brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation, domain influence, highly skilled employees, ability to forecast future market trends, and moreover, its commitment to excellence.
— Shagun Malhotra
"We are honored and highly motivated to be recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of the 30 Emerging Companies to Watch 2021,” said Shagun Malhotra, CEO and Founder of SkyStem. “ART doesn’t just provide an efficient way to perform the month-end close, it’s also focused on helping the accountants produce high quality work.”
Today, fintech companies are pushing for paperless accounting departments and faster results. SkyStem has been recognized for automating vital financial tasks such as the month-end close and account reconciliations. CIO Bulletin specifically recognized SkyStem’s ability to boost efficiency for its customers in order to help them excel against their peers.
About CIO Bulletin
CIO Bulletin is an interactive, preeminent leadership platform serving as a central resource for information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures. From celebrating innovation to identifying best practices and providing a forum for today’s CIOs and other technology decision makers, CIO Bulletin aspires to keep its readers informed about how the techie giants, governments and consumers are unfurling organizational innovation in the Business & IT world.
About SkyStem LLC
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, SkyStem delivers a powerful month-end close solution for organizations seeking to streamline their financial processes. The company’s flagship solution, ART, is an enterprise technology that helps CFOs and Controllers shorten the month-end close and the time to issue financials by automating balance sheet reconciliations, managing month-end tasks, performing balance sheet flux and P&L variance analysis, and providing insightful reporting. Our web-based solution streamlines and eliminates up to 90% of manual activities while strengthening internal controls and corporate governance.
