Capital.com is ranked one of the top 5 trading platforms globally by BrokerChooser
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital.com, the high-growth European trading and investing platform, has been ranked among the top 5 brokers in the world by leading online broker comparison site , BrokerChooser. Capital.com beat more than 100 global brokers to grab top spots across several categories at the 2022 BrokerChooser Awards.
In this year’s edition, Capital.com ranked among the top 5 brokers in four different categories: ‘Best free trading app’, ‘Best CFD broker’, ‘Best crypto broker’, and ‘Best forex broker’.
The results were based on an analysis of 497 different metrics in 9 key areas (Fees Security, Deposit and Withdrawal, Trading Platforms, Account Opening, Product Portfolio, Customer Service, Education, Research) for each broker, with more than 40,000 data points analysed overall. BrokerChooser also gathered information from a database that collects which countries each broker accepts clients from, with 227 countries and territories taken into consideration. All the brokers analysed by BrokerChooser are monitored by at least one top-tier financial regulator.
Capital.com’s performance in the 2022 BrokerChooser Awards is further evidence of the company’s commitment to lower the barriers of entry to financial markets and to provide its clients with a reliable, low-friction solution that is transparently priced and responsive to customer needs.
Commenting on the results, Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, said: “These results demonstrate that our relentless focus on our clients is not just something we talk about but that we live for. Our mission is to support every trader and investor to become more confident by providing them with the technology, tools best in class for our transparent fee structure, excellent customer service and insightful analysis and education resources. We are excited about the future and we look forward to adding more new products and services to meet our clients’ exacting needs.”
Adam Nasli, lead analyst with BrokerChooser points out: “Capital.com introduced commission-free and tight spread stocks and improved its crypto offering outside of the UK and pricing in 2021. These improvements increased BrokerChooser's ranking of Capital.com and helped it to get among the top 5 in more categories.”
The award follows a period of sustained growth for Capital.com, which in the first half of 2021 saw a 400 per cent growth in new clients compared to the second half of 2020. The company also expanded into Australia with a license granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and in Asia, it is seeking regulatory approval in key markets. Capital.com’s stellar performance is reflective of wider growth trends across the industry as more people turned to trading platforms and apps in 2021.
“Across most online brokers, account openings and trading activity grew significantly in early 2021 and slowed down towards the end of the year. For example, new account openings at brokers covered by BrokerChooser’s analysis were 73% less in Q3 2021 than in the first quarter of the year. While not available to trade in the United Kingdom, cryptocurrency was another big trend in 2021. There are about twice as many people who are interested in cryptocurrencies: 9% of BrokerChooser visitors say this is the top asset they are looking for in the US and the EU, while only less than 5% said the same last year,” added Nasli.
Capital.com offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 3800 world-renowned markets. The platform also provides a wide range of educational resources at no extra cost, such as its all-in-one Investmate app, which delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Matteo Valli
